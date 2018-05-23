Simms & Lefkoe: NBA with Cam'ron, Brady-Kraft Alliance, New Anthem Policy

Simms & Lefkoe: NBA with Cam'ron, Brady-Kraft Alliance, New Anthem PolicyMay 23, 2018
It's the Thursday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!
Cam'ron joins the guys to talk NBA playoffs at the end of the show, but first, Chris and Adam break down the NFL's new national anthem policy, a budding alliance between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft, the ACL epidemic at OTAs, and much more!
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
