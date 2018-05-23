Simms & Lefkoe: NBA with Cam'ron, Brady-Kraft Alliance, New Anthem Policy

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 23, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's the Thursday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

Cam'ron joins the guys to talk NBA playoffs at the end of the show, but first, Chris and Adam break down the NFL's new national anthem policy, a budding alliance between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft, the ACL epidemic at OTAs, and much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Source: NFL Is 'F--king Terrified' of Trump

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Source: NFL Is 'F--king Terrified' of Trump

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Decides on Anthem Rules

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Decides on Anthem Rules

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: 49ers LB Foster Cleared of DV Charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: 49ers LB Foster Cleared of DV Charges

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Long Rips New Anthem Rules: 'This Is Not Patriotism'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Long Rips New Anthem Rules: 'This Is Not Patriotism'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report