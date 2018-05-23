NFL Officially Names Nashville as Host City for 2019 NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The National Football League announced Wednesday the 2019 NFL draft will take place in Nashville, Tennessee:

"I'm so excited for the city of Nashville and so proud that we've been selected as the host city for the 2019 NFL draft," Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk told reporters. "As we all know, Nashville has a well-deserved reputation as a city that loves the big stage and loves a big party ... we're looking forward to April of next year."

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online provided comments from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

Jon Garcia of the Tennessean reported the draft is scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 27, with possible locations including the Ascend Amphitheater, Music City Center or Broadway.

Nashville will join Chicago, Philadelphia and Arlington (Texas) as recent hosts of the NFL draft since it ended a five-decade run in New York City after 2014.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Ohio State Buckeyes edge-rusher Nick Bosa as the No. 1 player for 2019 on his initial big board.