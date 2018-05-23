NFL Officially Awards Super Bowl 57, 58 to Arizona and New Orleans

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The NFL announced Wednesday that Super Bowl LVII in 2023 will be held in Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 will be held in New Orleans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Arizona last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, and New Orleans last played host in 2013.

Overall, the Super Bowl has taken place in Arizona on three occasions (twice in Glendale and once in Tempe).

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans (previously the Louisiana Superdome) has hosted seven Super Bowls, the most of any venue. New Orleans also hosted three Super Bowls at Tulane Stadium in the 1970s.

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots took place this year at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the locations for the next four Super Bowls were already determined.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the Super Bowl next year; followed by Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida; Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida; and the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2020.