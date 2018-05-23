Trevor Bauer Rips 'Ridiculous' Notion He Carved September 11 Theory in Mound

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer refuted accusations a message he wrote on the Wrigley Field mound before Tuesday's road game against the Chicago Cubs was related to the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Scott Boeck of USA Today noted Bauer caused a social-media stir by writing "BD 911," which some believed was meant to reference the "Bush Did 9/11" conspiracy theory. The pitcher responded to those claims on Twitter:

Zack Meisel of The Athletic provided a full statement from the starter:

Bauer has drawn attention for his willingness to address controversial topics on social media. Most recently, he posted tweets that seemingly referenced drastic improvement of Houston Astros pitchers alongside suggestions that some hurlers use pine tar to increase spin rates, although he later said he was not referring to the Astros' staff.

The 27-year-old California native has posted a 2.35 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 65 innings across 10 starts so far during the 2018 season.

That includes six scoreless innings in Tuesday's 10-1 Tribe victory over the Cubs.