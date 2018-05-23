Rockets to Honor Santa Fe HS, Wear Ribbon on Jersey for Game 5 vs. Warriors

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will honor the victims and survivors of last week's Santa Fe High School before and during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

According to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, Rockets players will wear a ribbon on their jerseys to honor the eight students and two teachers who died in the shooting carried out by a 17-year-old student in nearby Santa Fe, Texas.

Also, the entire Santa Fe High School senior class has been invited to attend Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors for free, with transportation and food being provided by the team as well.

Prior to the game, the Rockets will play a video to honor Santa Fe High School, and the school's choir has been asked to sing the national anthem, per MacMahon.

Houston tied the Western Conference Finals series at 2-2 with a come-from-behind 95-92 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.