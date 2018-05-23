Rockets to Honor Santa Fe HS, Wear Ribbon on Jersey for Game 5 vs. Warriors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts to a score during the first half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will honor the victims and survivors of last week's Santa Fe High School before and during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

According to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, Rockets players will wear a ribbon on their jerseys to honor the eight students and two teachers who died in the shooting carried out by a 17-year-old student in nearby Santa Fe, Texas.

Also, the entire Santa Fe High School senior class has been invited to attend Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors for free, with transportation and food being provided by the team as well.

Prior to the game, the Rockets will play a video to honor Santa Fe High School, and the school's choir has been asked to sing the national anthem, per MacMahon.

Houston tied the Western Conference Finals series at 2-2 with a come-from-behind 95-92 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Related

    Teams Who Need to Go Full-on Rebuild-Mode This Summer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Who Need to Go Full-on Rebuild-Mode This Summer

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Wolves Would Choose KAT Over Thibs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Wolves Would Choose KAT Over Thibs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    What Do the Cavs Have to Do Heading Back to Boston?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Do the Cavs Have to Do Heading Back to Boston?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Travis Scott vs. E-40: Who's the Real NBA Superfan? 🥊

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Travis Scott vs. E-40: Who's the Real NBA Superfan? 🥊

    Dave Schilling
    via Bleacher Report