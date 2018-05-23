Brandon Marshall Talks Free Agency, Hints He'll Sign with Team in the Next Week

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall hinted Tuesday that he may soon sign with a team.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Marshall said, "I'm just trying to enjoy my last week of being unemployed."

The 34-year-old veteran was released in April after spending one season with the New York Giants.

The 2017 campaign was a disappointing one for Marshall, as he was limited to just five games due to injury. He finished with 18 receptions for 154 yards and no touchdowns, all of which were career lows.

Marshall also struggled at times in 2016 with the Jets, finishing with 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns, but he is just three years removed from arguably the best season of his career.

In 2015, Marshall registered 109 receptions for 1,502 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns en route to the Pro Bowl.

Over the course of 12 NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Jets and Giants, Marshall has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and received one All-Pro First-Team honor.

He is also 16th on the all-time receptions list (959), 23rd in receiving yards (12,215) and 23rd in receiving touchdowns (82).

It is unclear how much Marshall has left in the tank based on the past two seasons, but if he lands in a spot where he can be utilized as a third or fourth option, he could provide strong value as a post-draft signing.