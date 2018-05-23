Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin Missing OTAs Amid Contract Talks with Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys warming up before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 38-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin was absent from the start of the team's organized team activities amid discussions with the front office about a contract extension.

On Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reported it's "not clear if he will work in any" of the OTA workouts while seeking a new long-term deal.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

