Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Says Lonzo Ball's in Weight Room 'Pretty Much Every Day'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma said Tuesday that point guard Lonzo Ball is making a concerted effort in the weight room during the early stages of the offseason.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com provided Kuzma's response when asked about what he's seen from Ball since the Lakers' season ended last month.

"Consistency in the weight room, that is the biggest thing," he said. "He has been in there pretty much every day I have been in here around this time. You can tell he is taking the weight room a lot more serious, and that is going to help him by allowing him to recover faster and hopefully next year be on the court more because of that weight room."

Ball, who checked in at 6'6" and a wiry 190 pounds during his rookie campaign, averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals as part of an up-and-down debut year. He shot just 36 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

The 20-year-old UCLA product was limited to 52 appearances because of injuries. A successful offseason in the weight room could put him in better position to survive the wear and tear of an 82-game schedule.

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

He said last month that Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka said this would be the most important summer of his playing career. They also encouraged him to work on his shot rather than trying to overhaul his unorthodox shooting stroke.

"Shoot it with confidence for one, and just keep putting the work in," Ball told reporters about the team's advice. "Don't change your form or nothing. I have been shooting like that my whole life. They said they are fine with it."

Meanwhile, the Lakers' front office figures to spend the summer trying to attract at least one, and possibly two, high-profile free agents to bolster the roster. The team has been heavily linked to LeBron James and Paul George throughout the season.