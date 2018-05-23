Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Says Lonzo Ball's in Weight Room 'Pretty Much Every Day'

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma said Tuesday that point guard Lonzo Ball is making a concerted effort in the weight room during the early stages of the offseason.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com provided Kuzma's response when asked about what he's seen from Ball since the Lakers' season ended last month.

"Consistency in the weight room, that is the biggest thing," he said. "He has been in there pretty much every day I have been in here around this time. You can tell he is taking the weight room a lot more serious, and that is going to help him by allowing him to recover faster and hopefully next year be on the court more because of that weight room."

Ball, who checked in at 6'6" and a wiry 190 pounds during his rookie campaign, averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals as part of an up-and-down debut year. He shot just 36 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

The 20-year-old UCLA product was limited to 52 appearances because of injuries. A successful offseason in the weight room could put him in better position to survive the wear and tear of an 82-game schedule.

He said last month that Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka said this would be the most important summer of his playing career. They also encouraged him to work on his shot rather than trying to overhaul his unorthodox shooting stroke.

"Shoot it with confidence for one, and just keep putting the work in," Ball told reporters about the team's advice. "Don't change your form or nothing. I have been shooting like that my whole life. They said they are fine with it."

Meanwhile, the Lakers' front office figures to spend the summer trying to attract at least one, and possibly two, high-profile free agents to bolster the roster. The team has been heavily linked to LeBron James and Paul George throughout the season.

