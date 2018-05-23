Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Game 5 Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the role of series favorites heading into Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday versus the second-seeded Boston Celtics in what is a pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks.

The home team improved to 4-0 straight up and against the spread in the series on Monday after a 111-102 victory by Cleveland behind 44 points from LeBron James.

NBA point spread: The Cavaliers opened as one-point favorites; the total is at 206, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 105.1-101.5, Cavaliers (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Cavaliers can cover the spread

The Cavaliers are on quite a roll right now, erasing a 2-0 series deficit with two dominant wins at Quicken Loans Arena.

They have also found a way to earn at least one road win in each of the previous two rounds, and this would be the perfect time for them to do it again with Game 6 scheduled for Friday in Cleveland.

Despite some struggles with covering this year, the Cavaliers are 6-4 ATS and 5-5 SU in their last 10 road games overall dating back to the regular season, and James has risen to the occasion multiple times in this situation during his illustrious career. He lives for this.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics have been the best home team in the playoffs, going 9-0 SU and ATS, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Five of those wins have been decided by double digits too, including the first two of this series, and Boston simply needs to beat Cleveland SU in this spot in order to cover this time.

While all five starters scored in double figures for the Celtics in Game 4, they did not get much support from their reserves, with their bench getting outscored by a 23-19 margin. That should change in Game 5 back home at TD Garden, where the role players have performed better.

Smart betting pick

It is hard to bet against James here, especially with the opportunity looming to close out Boston at home with a third consecutive win in this game.

You have to believe the Celtics know he is the best player on the floor and will do everything he can to drive his team to another victory.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens has done a fine job this postseason, but this is his biggest challenge yet. Look for James to be too much and back the Cavaliers.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Cleveland's last seven games against Boston.

The total has gone under in four of Cleveland's last six games.

Boston is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.