Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game 7 Odds, NHL Betting Pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final Wednesday as home favorites with a spot in the Stanley Cup final on the line.

The Capitals won their first home game in the series on Monday with a 3-0 victory, and the Lightning hope to follow suit with their second after winning three of the past four overall.

NHL betting line: The Lightning opened as -167 favorites (wager $167 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.7-1.7, Capitals (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

Washington has been outstanding on the road this postseason, taking the first two games in Tampa Bay and seven of nine away from home in the playoffs overall, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, including six as an underdog.

The Capitals also played the Lightning tough in the last meeting at Amalie Arena, falling 3-2 despite Alex Ovechkin's 11th goal of the postseason in the final two minutes.

The 32-year-old Ovechkin is widely considered the best current player who has yet to play for the Stanley Cup, and his performance in Game 7 could well be the difference.

Why the Lightning can pay on the NHL lines

The Lightning earned home-ice advantage in the playoffs for moments like this, the opportunity to advance to the conference championship series in front of their home fans.

Even though they were blanked on the road in Game 6, they have the confidence they have been the better team in the second half of the series after losing the first two at home.

While Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has not earned a shutout in the playoffs so far, Washington counterpart Braden Holtby had not either until Game 6 when his team needed him the most.

Vasilevskiy will be primed for his best game here.

Smart betting pick

The pressure is usually on the home team in a Game 7 because they are expected to win, but the Lightning have been here before while the Capitals have not.

It will be difficult for Washington to duplicate its strong effort from Game 6 on the road in such a hostile environment, and Tampa Bay won two Game 7s en route to making its last appearance in the Stanley Cup final three years ago.

The Lightning have many of the same players from that squad with valuable experience for them during this run, something the Capitals do not.

Take Tampa Bay to win another low-scoring game.

NHL betting trends

Washington is 11-5 in its last 16 games.

Washington is 12-2 in its last 14 games on the road.

Tampa Bay is 8-16 in its last 24 games against Washington.

