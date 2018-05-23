Dylan Donahue Calls Lincoln Tunnel DWI Arrest a 'Life-Changing Experience'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue spoke publicly about his DWI arrest and subsequent stint in alcohol rehab for the first time Tuesday.

According to Calvin Watkins of Newsday, Donahue said the situation changed him for the better: "It was very enlightening. I went through a lot, and I had volunteered to go into inpatient treatment down in Jacksonville. I think it was a life-changing experience and very awakening this offseason."

Donahue was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with both DWI and reckless driving after driving the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and crashing into a bus, which resulted in four passengers suffering injuries.

Per Watkins, Donahue said he "needed" the 30-day stint in rehab in order to get sober.

While he hasn't received any discipline from the NFL yet, that will be determined once his case plays out in court.

The 25-year-old Donahue was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of West Georgia, and he is coming off a rookie season that saw him register five tackles in four games.

Donahue is expected to provide linebacker depth as a backup in 2018 if he makes the team out of training camp.