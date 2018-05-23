Robert Kraft on Tom Brady, Bill Belichick's Relationship: 'Everything's Good'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shot down talk of a potential disconnect between quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kraft said: "Nothing's changed. Everything is good," with regard to Brady and Belichick's relationship.

Kraft added that Brady will attend minicamp after missing the start of OTAs.

Rumors of issues between Brady and Belichick date back to last season when ESPN's Tom Junod and Seth Wickersham published a report on the situation.

The report stated that Belichick had a problem with the presence of Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, around the team.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that both Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski received treatment from Guerrero at the TB12 clinic Monday rather than attending OTAs.

Junod and Wickersham also reported that Brady essentially had Kraft force Belichick into trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last season in an effort to eliminate any future competition for the starting quarterback job.

When asked about Brady on Tuesday, Belichick said, "I'm not going to talk about the people who aren't here," per Rachel Bowers of the Boston Herald.

Despite talk of a discord between Brady and Belichick, Brady won the MVP at 40 years of age last season, and the Pats reached the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady reportedly considered retirement this offseason before publicly saying he would play for the Patriots in 2018.

The Pats' first mandatory minicamp will open June 5 and run through June 7.