Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona Top Study of Most Valuable Clubs

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 13, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

A study from business services group KPMG has named Manchester United as the most valuable club in European football.

As relayed by BBC Sport, KPMG deemed the Red Devils' "enterprise value" to be £2.9 million, putting them ahead of La Liga giants Real Madrid (£2.57 billion) and Barcelona (£2.44 billion).

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Premier League clubs, showcasing the wealth of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern Munich and Juventus are also in the top 10.

As relayed by Besiktas Talk, the Turkish club have made the most gains in terms of value according to the report:

The research into the worth of the clubs has been conducted over the course of the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, with 32 teams included.

Andrea Sartori, who is KPMG's global head of sports, said there has been an overall growth across European football and attributed much of that progress to the money coming into the Premier League.

"One of the reasons for this growth can be found in the significant influence exercised by English clubs, as well as the improved financial health of many mid-size clubs within the ranking, which also reflects compliance with the UEFA financial fair play regulation," he said.

TOPSHOT - A banner wishing former manager Alex Ferguson, who is convalescing after having emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage, is seen during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Mancheste
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Per the initial source, as well as the top six sides in the Premier League, the likes of West Ham United, Everton and Leicester City are wealthy enough to have been included in the top 32.

Although the Red Devils finished the 2017-18 season without a trophy, they're unlikely to slow down any time soon from a financial perspective. Per BBC Sport, it was recently reported the club has enjoyed an eight per cent increase in quarterly sales and has a revenue target for the year between £575 million and £585 million.

