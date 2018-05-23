Chris Paul Says Foot Injury Is 'As Good as It's Going to Be Right Now'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After helping lead the Houston Rockets to a come-from-behind win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, point guard Chris Paul discussed the right foot injury that has hampered him.

According to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, CP3 tried to deflect attention away from the ailment: "It's about as good as it's going to be right now. But for us, it's not about that. It's about going out there and getting stops and making big plays when we needed to."

Despite dealing with the injury, Paul finished Game 4's 95-92 win with 27 points to even the series at 2-2.

Per MacMahon, Paul suffered the injury in Game 2 of the series, and Paul said he had undergone "a whole lot of treatment" leading up to Game 4.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni also commented on Paul's health, saying: "Chris felt better. His foot felt better. I called him after Game 3, and he said, 'Coach, I'm telling you, if I can get my foot right, we'll beat these guys.' Lo and behold, he got his foot right. And just like I said, we're back to even."

In Game 4, Paul made 10 of his 20 attempts from the field and went 5-of-9 from three. It represented a significant turnaround from Game 3, where CP3 struggled to the tune of 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting (2-of-8 from downtown) in a 126-85 loss.

After Tuesday's win, Rockets guard James Harden told a reporter that Paul was "fine," and Paul agreed. Now, the series will shift back to Houston for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday.