SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Wednesday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

The 2018 SEC baseball tournament began on Tuesday with a round of single-elimination games.

No. 11 Texas A&M was the only team to pull off an upset on the first day of the tournament, knocking off No. 6 seed Vanderbilt in a 3-1 victory in the early game.

From there, No. 7 Auburn moved on with an extra-innings victory over No. 10 Kentucky, No. 8 LSU scored an 8-5 win over No. 9 Mississippi State and No. 5 South Carolina advanced with a 4-2 win against No. 12 Missouri.

Now the tournament moves to a double-elimination tournament for the eight teams left standing.

The No. 1 seed in the tournament and the top team in the country will be in action on Wednesday when the Florida Gators square off against LSU in the third game of the day.

With as good as the SEC has been top-to-bottom this season, all four games are must-see TV for any college baseball fan, but there's one game in particular that stands out as a potential thriller.

Before we dive any further into that, though, here's a look at today's schedule:

Wednesday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Matchup Time (ET) TV Prediction No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Texas A&M 10:30 a.m. SEC Network Georgia No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Auburn 2 p.m. SEC Network Auburn No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 LSU 5:30 p.m. SEC Network Florida No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 S. Carolia 9 p.m. SEC Network Arkansas SEC Country

Wednesday Game to Watch: No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Auburn

The Auburn Tigers moved on to the second round of the SEC tournament with a thrilling 4-3 win over Kentucky in 11 innings on Tuesday.

Freshman Edouard Julien delivered the big hit, dumping a 3-2 pitch into center field for a walk-off single after starting the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Kentucky ace Sean Hjelle came in for 7.1 innings of scoreless relief in that game and the Tigers will have to face another top MLB draft prospect on Wednesday when Ryan Rolison (8-4, 3.95 ERA, 98 K, 82.0 IP) takes the ball for Ole Miss.

Rolison struck out five and walked four in a win against Auburn on May 10, allowing five hits and four runs (two earned) in what was far from his sharpest outing of the season.

Meanwhile, Tanner Burns (5-4, 3.33 ERA, 69 K, 67.2 IP) gets the start for Auburn after lasting just 1.2 innings when he faced the Rebels earlier this season. He allowed three hits, three walks and three runs before being lifted.

That said, he followed that up with a strong start against LSU in his final appearance of the regular season, going six innings and allowing just two earned runs in a 5-4 victory.

"Tanner, I think it will be a good moment for him tomorrow," assistant coach Steve Smith told Parrish Alford of the Daily Journal. "LSU was his follow-up to that short outing at Ole Miss. He answered that bell pretty well, and I think he will tomorrow."

With projected No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize scheduled to take the ball on Thursday and plenty of momentum after last night's thrilling victory, Auburn looks like as a good an upset pick as any on Day 2 of the SEC tournament.



