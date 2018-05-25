Qatar vs. Mexico: 2018 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Mexico will be out to repeat their 2012 success at the Toulon Tournament six years on, and they'll get their campaign under way against Qatar on Saturday.

El Tri have not got beyond the group stages of the under-21 competition since that triumph, when Marco Fabian and Hector Herrera inspired them to victory. Now a new crop of stars will be out to stake their claim as the next generation's brightest talents.

With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar four years away, the players representing The Maroons in France will hope to make a case towards being included for that event. All eyes will be on the future World Cup hosts to see what kind of talent they have coming through.

Mexico and Qatar will jostle it out with England and China to make it into the semi-finals. Here's a look at the matches to come and closer examination of this meeting between Group A rivals

Schedule (BST)

Saturday, May 26

2 p.m. - England vs China

4:30 p.m. - Qatar vs. Mexico

Sunday, May 27

2 p.m. - France vs. South Korea

4:30 p.m. - Togo vs. Scotland

Monday, May 28

4 p.m. - Turkey vs. Japan

6:30 p.m. - Portugal vs. Canada

Qatar vs. Mexico can be streamed via FreeSports TVPlayer in the United Kingdom.

Preview

Although the best young players in Mexico will be off to the World Cup this summer in Russia, there are a number of tyros who will be hoping to shine in Toulon with a view towards future tournaments.

Mexico's squad of players selected by manager Marco Antonio Ruiz for the event was confirmed on Wednesday, per the team's official Twitter account:

There are some familiar names included in the group, and the manager will be banking on them to help Mexico progress into the knockout stages.

The Monterrey duo of Cesar Montes and Jonathan Gonzalez have both represented El Tri at senior level. One of the wildcards in Ruiz's squad is Club America sensation Diego Lainez, who has made major strides in the early stages of his career.

Despite being just 17, he's made 23 appearances in Liga MX matches already and has impressed plenty with some of his wing wizardry. Last year it was reported by ESPN Deportes (h/t 90Min, via Sports Illustrated) that Liverpool had been taking a look at Lainez.

The Football Talent Scout Twitter account offered a breakdown of what kind of player he is:

His teenage Club America team-mate, 19-year-old left-back Carlos Vargas, is another prospect worth looking out for.

The only player involved to play his football in Europe is Uriel Antuna, who is midway through a two-year loan deal at Groningen from Manchester City.

Mexican football journalist Cesar Hernandez believes there is a lot of potential in this young group of players:

They're the big favourites going into the match against a Qatar team that represent something of an unknown opponent ahead of the competition.

On paper, Group A should be won by either Mexico or England, as the two favourites should earn wins against China and Qatar. El Tri have a fine chance to get their tournament off to an excellent start with this fixture, and a talented XI will be far too good for their opponents on the day.

Prediction: Mexico 4-0 Qatar