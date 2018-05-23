Leicester City Reportedly Value Riyad Mahrez at £75M Amid Man City Rumours

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly have to broker a deal worth £75 million if they want to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez this summer.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, the Premier League winners remain interested in the Algeria international and will have to part with around £60 million up front to prise him away from the King Power Stadium.

However, the Foxes are said to want around £15 million in add-ons included in the deal, taking the total amount up to the aforementioned sum.

As noted by Jackson, City were keen to sign Mahrez in the January window after missing out on Alexis Sanchez to rivals Manchester United. However, a deal couldn't be completed as Leicester wanted around £95 million for their star man in the midseason market.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

It's said City deemed that valuation "particularly unrealistic" and "never made a formal offer" in January as a result. Some preliminary talks between Mahrez's representatives, City chief executive Ferran Soriano and his Leicester equivalent Susan Whelan are said to have now taken place.

The prospect of City adding Mahrez to what is already an enthralling attacking setup is an ominous one for the rest of the Premier League. As noted below, they were dominant over the course of last season:

Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva would control games from central positions, while Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were both so potent in front of goal. The wing play of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling was also vital to the cause.

Both players were exceptional in stretching the game laterally. However, Sane and Sterling also knew when to drift infield, get into dangerous areas and score goals.

As noted by Sky Sports Premier League, the City flyers have both made major strides under manager Pep Guardiola:

For Mahrez, the prospect of operating in this system under the guidance of such a talented coach would be an exciting one.

The Leicester man is one of the most gifted players in the division at his best. Mahrez is quick, can score goals and create chances too. His ability to cut inside from the right would also give City another dynamic threat when either Sterling or Sane are unavailable.

Maherez has long been one of the division's most productive footballers too, per Sky Sports Statto:

A fee of £75 million sounds stratospheric, although it's understandable that Leicester want such a massive amount given the way in which the transfer market has become inflated down the years. He'd be such a difficult man to replace at the King Power Stadium.

If he was to move to City it'd be for a club-record fee. Remarkably, given the way Sterling and Sane played last season, Mahrez would most likely begin the season as a third-choice winger. However, over the course of a long campaign in which the team will compete in four different competitions, he would surely get opportunities aplenty.