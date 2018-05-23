Wayne Rooney to Reportedly Have DC United Medical Amid Everton Exit Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney will reportedly have a medical with DC United on Thursday ahead of a potential transfer from Everton.

According to Steven Goff of the Washington Post, the former Manchester United and England forward is edging closer to a move to Major League Soccer after just a solitary campaign back at his boyhood club.

"The sides must still work out details on a multiyear pact, and United will have to reach agreement with Premier League side Everton on a transfer," said Goff. "But his visit to the city is a strong indication that things are moving along and an accord is near."

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Rooney is moving closer to completing a transfer away from Goodison Park:

Goff added that England's all-time record goalscorer is also set to tour Washington and visit the site of the club's new stadium ahead of the possible transfer, with a source referenced in the report adding that Rooney has already looked at houses in North Virginia.

Rooney left Manchester United in the summer of 2017 as their all-time record goalscorer, a five-time Premier League winner and with a UEFA Champions League title.

After struggling throughout 2016-17 under new manager Jose Mourinho, Rooney switched back to Everton, and initially it was a move energised the forward again, as he netted in his first two games for the club.

Tony Scott of the Liverpool Echo summed up how important he was to Everton last season in an attacking sense:

However, after a change of manager, with Ronald Koeman replaced by Sam Allardyce, Rooney was shifted into a deeper midfield position, and while he was able to produce some good performances—including a hat-trick against West Ham United—in the main he toiled.

While the trademark passion and industry remains, Rooney no longer has the dynamism to get around the pitch in the way he used to.

Rob Vera from The Blue Room believes that, after some significant restructuring at Everton at the end of the season, moving Rooney on would be the best decision for the club:

Everton have brought in a new director of football in Marcel Brands, while Allardyce, sacked at the end of the season, is poised to be replaced by Marco Silva, per Sky Sports.

Letting Rooney depart would mean Everton were letting their top scorer go for the second consecutive summer, as Romelu Lukaku left for United ahead of the most recent season. But with Everton seemingly taking a more long-term view in their approach, perhaps it's best for the club and Rooney to go their separate ways again.