Which NFL Rookies Are Already Turning Heads This Offseason?

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The NFL draft brings a sense of hope for football fans because each incoming player has the potential to make his new team better. Fans can't be sure, though, how quickly these first-year players will adapt to the pro game or what kind of impact they can make from Day 1.

Teams, on the other hand, are already getting a better idea.

Fans are still more than two months away from seeing this year's rookies on the preseason playing field. However, most of the incoming players have been hard at work on the practice field and in the classroom since the close of draft weekend. Rookie minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) have given first-year players a taste of life in the NFL. They have also given teams a taste of what their newest players can be.

Naturally, some rookies have stood out more than others. We're here to take a look at the biggest rookie standouts of the early offseason. We'll examine the players who have been turning heads, the buzz they're creating and what it could mean for the coming season.