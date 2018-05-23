Mikel Arteta Reportedly Set for New Man City Contract After Arsenal Rumours

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gives his team instructions as Mikel Arteta, Manchester City coach looks on during the Manchester City Training Session at the Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Mikel Arteta is reportedly poised to sign a new contract at Manchester City, with the former midfielder set to miss out on the Arsenal manager's job. 

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, City are keen to tie down Pep Guardiola's assistant for the long term, and they view him as a potential replacement for the current boss at the Etihad Stadium.

"Guardiola and chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak were two of the first people on the phone to Arteta when news filtered through that Arsenal had performed a late U-turn and settled on Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor," said Law. 

It's added that the duo had "resigned themselves" to losing Arteta to Arsenal. However, according to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla manager Emery has been lined up to take charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery is poised to take over at Arsenal.
While Arteta has yet to manage a senior game since retiring from playing, the potential appointment had excited some Arsenal supporters. 

As noted by Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, appointing someone like Arteta would've been different from the norm for a huge club in England:

Given his inexperience it's difficult to know too much about what Arteta would have been like as a manager, although based on the previous report it's clear he's valued highly at City.

At the Etihad Stadium this season some of the football played by the men in sky blue has been terrific, and their haul of 100 points is indicative of the dominance they enjoyed over the rest of the Premier League. According to Guardiola, Arteta has played a big role in the team's success.

"What we have done this season, Mikel his contribution was outstanding, amazing, we work together so good," he said per Sky Sports. "If he stays I will be the happiest guy in the world, and if he decides to move because he has this offer, this option, I will not say you do not have to go."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Mikel Arteta and Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by
Nevertheless, Charles Watts of Football.London can see why the Gunners have opted for Emery instead of their former skipper:

Emery departed PSG having clinched a domestic treble, although he was unable to push PSG into the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League, as they were eliminated in the first knockout round in the two years he was in charge.

Given the pressure that will accompany the new man at the Emirates after such a prolonged spell with Wenger in charge, maybe an Etihad stay will be a blessing in disguise for the 36-year-old Arteta.

