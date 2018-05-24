16 Wrestlers Struggling After Superstar Shake-Up Roster Moves

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With the brand split in effect, WWE tends to burn out several feuds after months of repetition, creating a necessity for some Superstars to be switched around to freshen things up.

The creative team's preferred method of doing this is the annual Superstar Shake-up, wherein talent is called up from NXT and traded between Raw and SmackDown in an attempt to open up the potential for different storylines that haven't been done in the previous year or so.

For some people, this works amazingly and they'll see themselves getting a massive push they wouldn't have gotten on the other program.

Sometimes, they're a bigger fish in a smaller pond by going from Raw to SmackDown, or they're ready to become part of the larger picture of WWE as a whole by being a focal point on Monday nights after proving themselves on Tuesdays.

However, sometimes, things don't quite work out and it starts to look like a trade might have been a bad move to make.

We are now one month and two events into the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and there are plenty of wrestlers that had moved and aren't finding their proper footing on their new brands, for whatever reason.

Let's take a look at some of those names who are struggling to survive after having been traded over to their now current shows.