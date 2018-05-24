16 Wrestlers Struggling After Superstar Shake-Up Roster Moves

16 Wrestlers Struggling After Superstar Shake-Up Roster MovesMay 24, 2018
With the brand split in effect, WWE tends to burn out several feuds after months of repetition, creating a necessity for some Superstars to be switched around to freshen things up.
The creative team's preferred method of doing this is the annual Superstar Shake-up, wherein talent is called up from NXT and traded between Raw and SmackDown in an attempt to open up the potential for different storylines that haven't been done in the previous year or so.
For some people, this works amazingly and they'll see themselves getting a massive push they wouldn't have gotten on the other program.
Sometimes, they're a bigger fish in a smaller pond by going from Raw to SmackDown, or they're ready to become part of the larger picture of WWE as a whole by being a focal point on Monday nights after proving themselves on Tuesdays.
However, sometimes, things don't quite work out and it starts to look like a trade might have been a bad move to make.
We are now one month and two events into the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and there are plenty of wrestlers that had moved and aren't finding their proper footing on their new brands, for whatever reason.
Let's take a look at some of those names who are struggling to survive after having been traded over to their now current shows.
The Six on the Sidelines
Before we get into the true bulk of this list, we should address the folks who aren't doing well in their current climates, but it isn't as big of a surprise.
Sadly, there are a handful of names who are struggling to be a noteworthy part of the roster just as much as they were beforehand, as they weren't exactly banging on all cylinders before their trades.
For example, The Ascension have been booked horribly for essentially their entire main roster run, despite being the biggest tag team in NXT before being called up. Seeing them be nothing on Raw isn't a shocker.
Mike Kanellis fits the same bill, as he's spent an overwhelming majority of his WWE career sitting on the sidelines. Since moving over to Raw, he's kept that trend up.
Zack Ryder has received no advancement to his career whatsoever, only appearing on Main Event instead of Raw, nor has R-Truth, who hasn't even appeared on SmackDown in any way other than backstage segments.
Even the failed attempt to change the Monday Night Rollins slogan over to Monday Night Rawley failed to catch on for Mojo Rawley, who went from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner last year to quickly fading into obscurity and staying a background player on the red brand, too.
These wrestlers haven't received any upgrade to their status, which kind of calls into question why WWE even bothered to move them to begin with.
The Authors of Pain and SAnitY
It seemed like a guarantee that both The Authors of Pain and SAnitY would be coming up to the main roster after WrestleMania, as they had accomplished all they could possibly do on NXT.
Both teams had a run with the NXT Tag Team Championship, had feuded with The Undisputed Era and were ready to make the jump to the bigger stage, so when those call-ups happened, it wasn't confusing in any way.
However, in the month since the Superstar Shake-up, we've seen Akam and Rezar get introduced and then disappear, while SAnitY not only hasn't debuted, WWE also has stopped running promotional material advertising the stable's supposedly imminent arrival.
It's almost as if the creative team forgot that when calling people up to the main roster, there should be a plan in place of what to do with them, rather than bringing them aboard with nothing to do.
If the fear is that it would be too soon to have either team win their brand's respective tag titles, it wouldn't hurt to at least showcase them in regular action defeating jobbers to help build their credibility.
A feud on the side with a different tag team could be beneficial as well, such as The Authors of Pain being paired up with The Ascension, or SAnitY clashing with The Usos.
It won't take long before both teams reach a point where fans will have to be reintroduced to them, as only the diehard NXT viewers will be in any way familiar with them, rendering their appearance in the Superstar Shake-up a moot point.
Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers
Before the Superstar Shake-up, Jinder Mahal had just defeated Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Rusev to become the new United States champion at WrestleMania.
It was his second singles title in his career, meaning he had two championships to his name in the span of just a few months after moving to SmackDown Live in 2017.
This seemed to be a sign that he was in store for another push similar to his WWE Championship reign, but that didn't come to pass.
As not only his own very first act on the Raw roster, but the very first thing to happen in the Superstar Shake-up in general, Mahal dropped the United States Championship to Jeff Hardy, who at that point wasn't even on the SmackDown brand.
Now, instead of being in contention for at least a midcard title, if not the Universal Championship, Mahal has been saddled with a feud against Roman Reigns that assuredly won't be looked back on as a fantastic program, since it stinks of filler.
This is because of his failed attempt to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, meaning WWE saw it more important that Mahal could fight and likely lose to the guy who is struggling the most to get the right footing, rather than to be another cog in the wheel of a multi-man affair.
To go along with this, Mahal's associates Sunil and Samir Singh are clearly so beyond the scope of what WWE cares about at the moment that their profiles on the official roster page haven't even been changed to reflect their move to Raw, as they're still indicated as SmackDown talent.
Samir is still injured, which explains his absence, but Sunil is perpetually seen with Mahal and yet there's been no attempt to switch that logo on his page, which is strange.
Clearly, things had been better for The Modern Day Maharaja when he was on the blue brand as this has been a rough month for him.
Sonya Deville
The Jersey Devil of WWE, Sonya Deville, might seem like an odd choice to single out, but it's with good reason.
As part of the Absolution trio with Paige and Mandy Rose heading into WrestleMania, she had never been the biggest focal point, but she was still a noteworthy enough member of the roster that showed some potential of upward momentum.
After Paige's official retirement from in-ring competition, both Deville and Rose were then moved over to SmackDown, but there would be no reunion for Absolution.
Paige dissolved the group, stating that it was over and continually telling Rose and Deville off, be it stopping them from helping each other in matches or shutting them down when they try to act chummy with her.
What's strange is that Rose has been given new music and has a win over Becky Lynch, while Deville's entrance only received a few minor tweaks in the slightest way and she's failed to achieve any success.
Deville has yet to win a match on the blue brand and even went so far as to lose two Money in the Bank qualifiers, which almost seems like a slap in the face given that some others weren't given a second chance.
Being on the opposite brand of Ronda Rousey was a smart move, but it has yet to yield anything positive for Deville.
Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn weren't having the best time as far as their storyline went on SmackDown Live for the WrestleMania season, since they were feuding with the two men in control of the show.
Leaving Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan behind should have been a great move for them, theoretically speaking, but it hasn't been quite so great, particularly for Zayn.
At least Owens has a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, while Zayn is currently in a feud with Bobby Lashley that is embarrassingly awful.
It's one thing to be in a relatively weak feud that doesn't have a lot of traction to it, which wouldn't be ideal, but would at least be manageable for a pay-per-view stretch or two, but this program is just terrible.
Lashley's interview with Renee Young about his sisters wasn't met with much positivity, yet things got even worse with the follow-up segment where Zayn trotted out three men in drag to represent Lashley's sisters.
Undoubtedly, it should go down as one of the worst parts of Monday Night Raw for 2018, showing that Zayn isn't in the best spot right now and might have been better off staying on Tuesday nights to avoid doing things like this.
When it comes to him—and everybody else on this list, for that matter—we can only hope that things will get better as time goes on, rather than staying the way they currently are, or getting even worse.
Time will tell, but as it stands, things aren't looking great for these Superstars on their new brands, proving that not everyone gets a fresh start at the same time as everybody else.
