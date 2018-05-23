Steve Kerr: NBA Playoffs an 'Emotional and Physical Roller Coaster' After Game 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of something they haven't seen since Kevin Durant joined them prior to last season—a close playoff series.

Head coach Steve Kerr addressed the differences between this year's battle in the Western Conference Finals and last year's 16-1 postseason record after Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets evened the series at two games apiece.

"Biggest thing is, this is what it feels like," he said, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "You know, I think last year it felt easy. And that's about as easy as it gets -- last year. You don't see that very often."

Kerr continued, addressing the physical nature of the series after his Warriors let home-court advantage slip away with the loss at Oracle Arena, per Kawakami.

"This is the NBA playoffs. This is what it's about. It's an emotional and physical rollercoaster. You've gotta just keep going."

The physical part of that roller coaster was a concern for the Warriors on Tuesday, as they announced Andre Iguodala was out with a left lateral leg contusion before the contest. What's more, Klay Thompson went to the locker room with a knee injury and went just 4-of-13 for 10 points even though he returned.

The absence of Iguodala and a completely healthy Thompson put more of the onus on Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, and they combined to shoot 19-of-50 (38 percent) from the field and couldn't hold off a late Houston charge as the Rockets came battling back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth.

For now, the momentum is on Houston's side after James Harden (30 points) and Chris Paul (27 points) stole the home-court advantage they worked so hard to earn during the regular season right back with a crucial road victory.

The Rockets will have the opportunity to capitalize on that advantage Thursday in Game 5, where one team will move a single victory away from the NBA Finals.