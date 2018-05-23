Kevin Durant Wants Penultimate Play of Game 4 vs. Rockets Back

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play against the Houston Rockets during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kevin Durant offered an explanation Tuesday night regarding his process on the Golden State Warriors' penultimate possession in their 95-92 Game 4 loss at Oracle Arena and concluded that, if he could do things differently, he would.

"I definitely wish I could have that last play back," Durant told reporters, reflecting on a rushed pass he made to Klay Thompson that preceded a contested jumper. "So I'm gonna watch film and see what my options were and just hopefully if I'm in that position again, you know, I'll be better."

Still, Durant noted his decision making on that possession, which came with the Warriors down 94-92, wasn't the only reason the defending champions weren't able to seize a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

"I raced it down," he said. "I was trying to see if I had some options. I seen Klay running along the baseline and maybe should've waited until he set his feet. But I just threw a bounce pass and tried to relocate for it. But man, that's not the reason why we lost the game. I wish it could've been a better possession at the end, but we gotta live with that and move on and be better next game. It's the whole game we gotta get better at."

Durant has a point.

The Warriors led by 12 points following a Shaun Livingston dunk with 10:45 left in the fourth quarter, but they made just two more shots from the floor the remainder of regulation. All told, Golden State shot 3-of-18 from the field, including 0-of-6 from three, over the final 12 minutes, as ESPN Stats & Info illustrated:

"We had chances to win this basketball game," Durant said. "But you've got to tip your hat to Houston. They came out and took a game on the road. We just got to regroup and be better next game."

The Warriors, who already took Game 1 in Houston, will hope for a repeat performance in enemy territory Thursday at Toyota Center as they try to avoid moving to within one game of elimination.

