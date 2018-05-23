Mike D'Antoni: Series 'All About Toughness Right Now' After Rockets Game 4 Win

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets reacts to a play against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets knotted the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece Tuesday night due to a resilient fourth-quarter showing in Game 4. After the 95-92 win, Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni said whichever team has more resolve in big moments will go on to win the series.

"It's all about toughness right now," D'Antoni told reporters at Oracle Arena. "It's gonna be spotty both ways. I think there was great basketball played on both sidesstretches of it. The rest of it was just gutting it out, finding a will, a way, a want."

In Game 4, that was true on several occasions.  

Take the first quarter, for instance, when the Rockets fell behind 12-0 before clawing their way back with a 34-point second quarter to enter halftime up seven. 

Then, after absorbing a haymaker from the Warriors in the form of a 34-17 third quarter, the Rockets responded by outscoring the defending champions in the final frame, 25-12, while holding them to 3-of-18 shooting. 

The Rockets will try to wield the same mental fortitude Thursday when Game 5 tips off at Toyota Center. 

