Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding LA's 2018 Rebuilding Plans

This is far from the first time the Los Angeles Lakers have entered the offseason overloaded with optimism and the most grandiose ambitions.

But perhaps this will finally be the fortune-reversing summer that fast-tracks this storied franchise to championship contention.

L.A. has cap room for two max contracts, a handful of intriguing trade chips and a first-round pick in a seemingly stacked draft (albeit the 25th selection). Considering the progress made by the youngsters this past season and the typical advantages this club can sell to prospective players, all eyes will be on Hollywood's hoopers.

For now, focus is on the rumor mill, which has delivered a couple of juicy nuggets we'll digest below.

No Untouchables?

Lonzo Ball just became only the fourth rookie to average at least 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Kyle Kuzma was the first freshman to tally 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 150 threes. Brandon Ingram, once deemed a Kevin Durant clone by Kevin Durant, took a colossal step forward as a sophomore.

What none of those youngsters apparently did, though, was move themselves into the untradeable category.

"While [the Lakers] like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources," Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported.

The first part of that quote shouldn't be discarded. But it also didn't necessarily reveal new information.

The Lakers spent back-to-back No. 2 picks on Ingram and Ball. They saw Kuzma as a draft theft even before the season started.

Their affection for their young talent has been obvious for some time. And considering this core produced L.A.'s best record in five seasons while showing dramatic improvement on defense, it's reasonable to think the front office would see some value in developing these prospects and seeing what they'll become.

That said, the fact the Lakers are willing to talk about anyone is important. While that doesn't mean any deal is imminent or even likely, it potentially puts them in the running for any available star.

Pairing Kuzma with the 25th pick might deliver something interesting. Adding a Ball and/or Ingram to the mix might yield an elite talent in return.

And this trade market just so happens to have a seemingly disgruntled superstar—who's an L.A. native—who could become available. Unsurprisingly, that player is creating his own buzz, which we'll get to next.

Colossal Asking Price for Kawhi?

A year ago, the idea of Kawhi Leonard lingering anywhere the near trade market would have been unfathomable. But after a season filled with tension that ultimately featured just nine appearances, it's at least conceivable the San Antonio Spurs could listen to offers for the former Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

If that happens, expect the Lakers to be active participants in the bidding war. Their annual pursuit of stars suggested as much, but front office sources also confirmed the interest to Sporting News' Sean Deveney last month.

If Leonard is made available—the most recent report from Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News suggests he isn't (yet, at least)—he'll reportedly cost a king's ransom.

"I've heard from multiple NBA executives that San Antonio won't settle for anything less than a grand-slam offer," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote.

This is where L.A.'s willingness to discuss its entire roster becomes potentially massive. While no one knows what the Spurs might consider a "grand slam," it seems there's a decent chance the Lakers could meet that demand.

There isn't a player on L.A.'s roster close to Leonard's caliber, and it's unclear if any of its youngsters even has a ceiling that reaches the last level he displayed. He's not only arguably the Association's fiercest perimeter defender, he was also a 25-points-per-night scorer (and near-50/40/90 shooter) his last healthy season.

Acquiring a player of Leonard's ilk not only substantially increases the Lakers' base, it also makes them infinitely more attractive to current stars (LeBron James? Paul George?) approaching free agency.

There might be plenty of reasons that Leonard isn't a Laker next season, but balking at a massive trade price is unlikely to be one of them.

