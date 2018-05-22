James Harden Throws Down Incredible Dunk in Game 4 vs. Warriors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

  1. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  2. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  3. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  4. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  5. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  6. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  7. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  8. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  9. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  10. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  11. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  12. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  13. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  14. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  15. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  16. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  17. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  18. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

  19. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  20. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

Right Arrow Icon

The Houston Rockets have their backs against the wall after falling behind 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but James Harden responded in head-turning fashion in the first half of Tuesday's Game 4.

Harden threw down a monster dunk over the extended arm of Draymond Green, silencing the Oracle Arena fans in the process.

It was part of an impressive performance from Harden, who put the team on his back for extended stretches of the second quarter after Golden State seized a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

The Rockets will need him to continue providing dominant offense if they are going to come back and beat the defending champions in this series.

Related

    Twitter in Disbelief After Harden's Iconic Poster Dunk

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Twitter in Disbelief After Harden's Iconic Poster Dunk

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Andre Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 4

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Christie Says NJ Will Have Legal Sports Betting by June

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Christie Says NJ Will Have Legal Sports Betting by June

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report