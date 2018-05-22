James Harden Throws Down Incredible Dunk in Game 4 vs. Warriors

James Harden Throws Down Incredible Dunk in Game 4 vs. WarriorsMay 23, 2018
The Houston Rockets have their backs against the wall after falling behind 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but James Harden responded in head-turning fashion in the first half of Tuesday's Game 4.
Harden threw down a monster dunk over the extended arm of Draymond Green, silencing the Oracle Arena fans in the process.
It was part of an impressive performance from Harden, who put the team on his back for extended stretches of the second quarter after Golden State seized a double-digit lead in the first quarter.
The Rockets will need him to continue providing dominant offense if they are going to come back and beat the defending champions in this series.
