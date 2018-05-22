James Harden Throws Down Incredible Dunk in Game 4 vs. Warriors

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

The Houston Rockets have their backs against the wall after falling behind 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but James Harden responded in head-turning fashion in the first half of Tuesday's Game 4.

Harden threw down a monster dunk over the extended arm of Draymond Green, silencing the Oracle Arena fans in the process.

It was part of an impressive performance from Harden, who put the team on his back for extended stretches of the second quarter after Golden State seized a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

The Rockets will need him to continue providing dominant offense if they are going to come back and beat the defending champions in this series.