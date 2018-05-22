Twitter in Disbelief After James Harden's Iconic Dunk over Draymond Green

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

James Harden and the Houston Rockets recovered from a slow start in Game 4 Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, and no play was bigger than his dunk over Draymond Green in the second quarter:

Unsurprisingly, the internet was excited about the huge play in a big moment:

Even the announcers liked what they saw from the epic throwdown:

The Rockets needed more than five minutes to score their first points of the game and trailed by nine after the first quarter. However, Harden got red-hot in the second quarter and helped his team crawl back into contention in the Western Conference Finals matchup.

While the dunk only counted for two points, it might have been the momentum boost Houston needed to get back in the series.

