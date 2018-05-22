Twitter in Disbelief After James Harden's Iconic Dunk over Draymond Green

Noah Graham/Getty Images

James Harden and the Houston Rockets recovered from a slow start in Game 4 Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, and no play was bigger than his dunk over Draymond Green in the second quarter:

Unsurprisingly, the internet was excited about the huge play in a big moment:

Even the announcers liked what they saw from the epic throwdown:

The Rockets needed more than five minutes to score their first points of the game and trailed by nine after the first quarter. However, Harden got red-hot in the second quarter and helped his team crawl back into contention in the Western Conference Finals matchup.

While the dunk only counted for two points, it might have been the momentum boost Houston needed to get back in the series.