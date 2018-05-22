Twitter in Disbelief After James Harden's Iconic Dunk over Draymond Green

Twitter in Disbelief After James Harden's Iconic Dunk over Draymond GreenMay 23, 2018
James Harden and the Houston Rockets recovered from a slow start in Game 4 Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, and no play was bigger than his dunk over Draymond Green in the second quarter:
Unsurprisingly, the internet was excited about the huge play in a big moment:
The Crossover @TheCrossover
I mean this is the dunk of the playoffs and it's not even close https://t.co/h4atjmvlWP
Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur
James Harden may be outgunned, but that doesn't mean he can't try to put one of Golden State's stars on a highlight reel forever
Jobin Kuriakose @jokur91
One of those fans gotta make a citizens arrest on @JHarden13 for the murder of @Money23Green
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
Draymond Green yelling at the ref after getting dunked on probably so people forget that he just got dunked on. Savagely. Here comes Houston ...
Even the announcers liked what they saw from the epic throwdown:
The Rockets needed more than five minutes to score their first points of the game and trailed by nine after the first quarter. However, Harden got red-hot in the second quarter and helped his team crawl back into contention in the Western Conference Finals matchup.
While the dunk only counted for two points, it might have been the momentum boost Houston needed to get back in the series.
