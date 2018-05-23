WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Is Not the Time for the New Day to Finally Break Up

Credit: WWE.com

Is WWE Money in the Bank 2018 when the inevitable happens to The New Day?

After all, WWE alliances never last. Best friends and brothers become blood rivals. Every team from D-Generation X to The Shield has gone from inseparable to trying to stomp each other into the mat.

The New Day, though, shouldn't part ways. Not now. Not because of a desire for solo glory when it comes time to fight for the Money in the Bank briefcase at the June 17 pay-per-view.

The Miz's exchange with the trio on Tuesday's SmackDown felt like a foreshadowing of the end of The New Day.

He talked about how individual success eluded them. Kofi Kingston has never won WWE's top prize. Xavier Woods doesn't have a singles title on his mantle. Big E hasn't moved into headliner territory, a place many believe he belongs.

The Miz had good points. It would make sense for frustration to splinter the group, for each man's hunger for the spotlight to spell the end of WWE's gyrating, pancake-throwing squad.

Only one member of The New Day can enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. The team defeated The Bar to earn that spot, but Woods, Kingston and Big E will have to decide which of them actually takes it.

And nabbing the Money in the Bank briefcase could easily be the catalyst for Big E's push into marquee status that seems imminent.

As The Miz said to him on Tuesday night, Big E has "everything it takes to be a true champion." The powerhouse is big, powerful, quick, funny, likable and in his prime. He is a headliner waiting to happen.

Popculture.com columnist Ryan Droste is among those wanting to see The New Day break up to facilitate Big E's rise:

That's not the only means to a Big E push, however. The usual route would be for one of the friends to turn on the others, to feud internally and then move on with added momentum in hand. WWE, though, could instead keep the group intact even as Big E becomes Mr. Money in the Bank, WWE champion and the king of SmackDown.

Woods and Kingston could be his cheerleaders and hype men. Those two could focus on tag team wrestling while Big E chases singles gold.

Ahead of this year's WrestleMania, Big E told Martenzie Johnson of The Undefeated: "All of our goals individually can still be achieved as The New Day. I don't think there has to be any kind of breakup whatsoever."

The breakup route would rob WWE of a group of guys with a unique level of chemistry.

It's clear Big E, Woods and Kingston are having a blast together. They feed off each other. Their creativity and charisma have been elements WWE can rely on.

The New Day act, with all its unicorn horns and novelty breakfast cereal, defines so much of who each man is at this point.

It is a special group with a special bond. To end that prematurely will sting. You can't replace an entity like The New Day.

The smart move is to tweak the formula to allow for Big E to climb the company ladder. Mixing in more serious moments where the bruiser is as angry and focused as he is fun-loving is the way to go.

They have done just about all they can do as a team in terms of gold, with four total championship reigns. They have been together for close to four years, which is an eternity in the WWE world, but sometimes it's best not to follow the script.



Money in the Bank should be the launch point for Big E's transformation into a main eventer, but Woods and Kingston should be there for it all, to celebrate and supplement him, to shower him with pancakes and cereal as he triumphantly lifts the WWE Championship above his head.