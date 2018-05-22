Mike D'Antoni Jokes Warriors Only Have 4 All-Stars Now with Andre Iguodala out

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J.Phillip/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala on Tuesday night in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, but Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni has no misgivings about how dangerous the Warriors remain.

"He's important to them," he said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "They only have four All-Stars instead of five."

The Warriors announced earlier on Tuesday that Iguodala would be unable to play due to a knee injury, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Iguodala, 34, has averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in the Western Conference Finals.

