Mike D'Antoni Jokes Warriors Only Have 4 All-Stars Now with Andre Iguodala out

Mike D'Antoni Jokes Warriors Only Have 4 All-Stars Now with Andre Iguodala outMay 22, 2018
The Golden State Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala on Tuesday night in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, but Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni has no misgivings about how dangerous the Warriors remain.
"He's important to them," he said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "They only have four All-Stars instead of five."
95.7 The Game @957thegame
Mike D’Antoni on Iguodala not playing, “now they only have 4 All-Stars instead of 5. That’ll really put a crimp in their style.” 😂 https://t.co/MQOKARMvTq
The Warriors announced earlier on Tuesday that Iguodala would be unable to play due to a knee injury, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala is OUT for tonight. Asked if he's concered about Andre's knee injury lingering, Kerr responded, "If he were close, he would play."
Iguodala, 34, has averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in the Western Conference Finals.
Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Assault Charges