Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Violent Assault Charges After April Altercation

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Glen Davis was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged incident outside a West Hollywood nightclub in April, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ reported Davis allegedly nearly hit a man with his car before slamming him on the ground. The man reportedly suffered broken ribs, facial fractures and a broken tooth.

Davis surrendered to police on Friday and has since been released on $50,000 bail.

The arrest comes three months after the 32-year-old was arrested on drug possession and distribution charges in Aberdeen, Maryland. According to WMAR's Brian Kuebler, Aberdeen police found 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 in his hotel room "along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics."

Davis, an eight-year NBA veteran, last hit the hardwood in 2015 with the Los Angeles Clippers.