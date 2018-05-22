Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Violent Assault Charges After April Altercation

Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Violent Assault Charges After April AltercationMay 22, 2018
Former NBA forward Glen Davis was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged incident outside a West Hollywood nightclub in April, according to TMZ Sports.
TMZ reported Davis allegedly nearly hit a man with his car before slamming him on the ground. The man reportedly suffered broken ribs, facial fractures and a broken tooth.
Davis surrendered to police on Friday and has since been released on $50,000 bail.
The arrest comes three months after the 32-year-old was arrested on drug possession and distribution charges in Aberdeen, Maryland. According to WMAR's Brian Kuebler, Aberdeen police found 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 in his hotel room "along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics."
Davis, an eight-year NBA veteran, last hit the hardwood in 2015 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Andre Iguodala (Knee) Out for Game 4