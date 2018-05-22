Glen Davis Arrested on Felony Violent Assault Charges After April Altercation

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 6: Glen Davis #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Houston Rockets in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2015 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2015 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Glen Davis was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged incident outside a West Hollywood nightclub in April, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ reported Davis allegedly nearly hit a man with his car before slamming him on the ground. The man reportedly suffered broken ribs, facial fractures and a broken tooth.

Davis surrendered to police on Friday and has since been released on $50,000 bail. 

The arrest comes three months after the 32-year-old was arrested on drug possession and distribution charges in Aberdeen, Maryland. According to WMAR's Brian Kuebler, Aberdeen police found 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 in his hotel room "along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics."

Davis, an eight-year NBA veteran, last hit the hardwood in 2015 with the Los Angeles Clippers. 

