Report: Jerry Jones 'Spoke Glowingly' of Jerry Richardson at NFL Spring Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is apparently a fan of soon-to-be-former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson despite the severity of allegations against the latter.

According to Jason La Canfora of BMOShow.com, Jones "spoke glowingly" of Richardson to fellow owners Tuesday and thanked him for what he’s done for the NFL.

Richardson announced he was putting the Panthers up for sale in December amid allegations of workplace misconduct against him.

L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of Sports Illustrated reported "at least four former Panthers employees have received 'significant' monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by owner Jerry Richardson, including sexually suggestive language and behavior, and on at least one occasion directing a racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout."

Jones’ review of Richardson came during the NFL’s Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

Herbie Teope of NFL.com cited colleague Ian Rapoport and noted Richardson was also expected to address fellow owners Tuesday and offer his farewells before the Panthers are officially transferred to David Tepper.

David Newton of ESPN.com reported the NFL’s 32 owners unanimously approved of the sale of the Panthers to Tepper on Tuesday, clearing the way for the sale to be officially completed in July.

Richardson founded the Panthers in 1993 and appears to still have the support of Jones even after the serious allegations against him.