Unai Emery Deletes Graphic Announcing Himself as Next Arsenal Manager

Unai Emery Deletes Graphic Announcing Himself as Next Arsenal ManagerMay 22, 2018
Unai Emery posted then deleted a graphic on his official website proclaiming himself "proud" to be Arsenal's next manager ahead of the club's expected official announcement.
Mirror Football relayed an image of Emery's initial post:
Mirror Football @MirrorFootball
BREAKING: Unai Emery announces himself as new Arsenal manager on his official website https://t.co/998l7j0dXO #AFC https://t.co/wmgLvcnE19
However, even though the 46-year-old is widely expected to be officially confirmed as Arsene Wenger's successor this week, the image was soon removed, per Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror.
Emery only left his job at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, but on Tuesday "released a picture of himself with the Arsenal badge in front of a picture of the Emirates. A caption below the badge read: 'Proud to be part of the Arsenal family,'" per Rathborn.
The report also noted that the "landing page, which included Emery's signature, briefly went down before reappearing."
Emery's official move to north London is yet to be confirmed, although Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has reported the appointment could be ratified "in the next 72 hours" if Arsenal get their way.
The London Evening Standard's James Olley said a four-year contract could be signed and sealed within "the next 48 hours."
BBC Sport's David Ornstein first reported on Monday evening the Gunners had chosen Emery to replace Wenger, who has stepped down after nearly 22 years in charge.
Ornstein said the decision had been made despite former Arsenal skipper and current Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta having been a "strong favourite."
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph offered some sympathy for Arteta, who was thought to be far along in the process of getting the job:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Arteta was never offered the Arsenal job in the end despite being v v close. Club and Gazidis got cold feet late on and went for safe appointment in Emery. Feel sorry for Arteta.
Not everybody was impressed with Arsenal's apparent late pivot toward Emery. Among them, Goal's Robin Bairner highlighted some of the problems Emery struggled to overcome at PSG while questioning how far he can ultimately take the Gunners:
Robin Bairner @RBairner
I thought he did a reasonable job at PSG, aside from Barca & Madrid (x2). Not sure he was given the necessary support from the board to handle Neymar this past season. I wouldn't write him off at Arsenal, but don't see him as the man to take them to top again.
By contrast, others, including Matt Scott of ESPN and Talksport, believe the man who won three-straight UEFA Europa league trophies with Sevilla is the right choice:
Matt Scott @Matt5cott
I can’t stress enough what a good appointment Emery is. If Sven Mislintat can do for Arsenal the job Monchi did at Sevilla (and I firmly believe he can) then Emery will do what it takes on the pitch. I am delighted with this news. #AFC #Arsenal
One of Emery's toughest tasks will be convincing a fan base that had grown increasingly fractured during the final years of Wenger's tenure he can take the club forward.
Jumping the gun on making his arrival known may look like more mismanagement of a lengthy process to replace Wenger which had an unexpected and, to some, uninspiring end.
On the other hand, Emery sounds keen enough to get started with the Gunners, enthusiasm the club's supporters should welcome in the new manager.
