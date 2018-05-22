Unai Emery Deletes Graphic Announcing Himself as Next Arsenal Manager

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Unai Emery posted then deleted a graphic on his official website proclaiming himself "proud" to be Arsenal's next manager ahead of the club's expected official announcement.

Mirror Football relayed an image of Emery's initial post:

However, even though the 46-year-old is widely expected to be officially confirmed as Arsene Wenger's successor this week, the image was soon removed, per Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror.

Emery only left his job at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, but on Tuesday "released a picture of himself with the Arsenal badge in front of a picture of the Emirates. A caption below the badge read: 'Proud to be part of the Arsenal family,'" per Rathborn.

The report also noted that the "landing page, which included Emery's signature, briefly went down before reappearing."

Emery's official move to north London is yet to be confirmed, although Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has reported the appointment could be ratified "in the next 72 hours" if Arsenal get their way.

The London Evening Standard's James Olley said a four-year contract could be signed and sealed within "the next 48 hours."

BBC Sport's David Ornstein first reported on Monday evening the Gunners had chosen Emery to replace Wenger, who has stepped down after nearly 22 years in charge.

Ornstein said the decision had been made despite former Arsenal skipper and current Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta having been a "strong favourite."

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph offered some sympathy for Arteta, who was thought to be far along in the process of getting the job:

Not everybody was impressed with Arsenal's apparent late pivot toward Emery. Among them, Goal's Robin Bairner highlighted some of the problems Emery struggled to overcome at PSG while questioning how far he can ultimately take the Gunners:

By contrast, others, including Matt Scott of ESPN and Talksport, believe the man who won three-straight UEFA Europa league trophies with Sevilla is the right choice:

One of Emery's toughest tasks will be convincing a fan base that had grown increasingly fractured during the final years of Wenger's tenure he can take the club forward.

Jumping the gun on making his arrival known may look like more mismanagement of a lengthy process to replace Wenger which had an unexpected and, to some, uninspiring end.

On the other hand, Emery sounds keen enough to get started with the Gunners, enthusiasm the club's supporters should welcome in the new manager.