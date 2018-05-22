Chris Christie Tells TMZ New Jersey Can Expect to Be Legally Betting by June

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The state of New Jersey appears ready to take advantage of the Supreme Court's decision to allow states to legalize sports betting.

"You'll be betting by June," former Governor Chris Christie said, per TMZ Sports.

Christie has been on the forefront of the case that went to the United States Supreme Court, where the state of New Jersey argued legalization was within states' rights.

He showed his excitement about last week's decision on his Twitter account:

Christie also told TMZ that the people of New Jersey paid for six years worth of litigation to help complete the case.

While the 55-year-old left office in 2018, new governor Phil Murphy has pledged to follow his lead in bringing sports betting to the Garden State.

"I am thrilled to see the Supreme Court finally side with New Jersey and strike down the arbitrary ban on sports betting imposed by Congress decades ago," Murphy said after the ruling, per Brent Johnson and Jonathan D. Salant of NJ.com. "I look forward to working with the Legislature to enact a law authorizing and regulating sports betting in the very near future.

Monmouth Park has already planned to accept wagers on Memorial Day, although Murphy believes this is a bit premature.

Still, there is a belief this new system could generate $13 million in revenue for the state.

With this type of value, it wouldn't be surprising to see betting become legalized as soon as possible as Christie projects.