Predicting the Top 10 Defenses in College Football in 2018

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The best defenses in college football often hail from the same locations every year, and the trend isn't likely to change during the 2018 season.

Alabama and Wisconsin are mainstays in the top 10, and Georgia figures to remain there as long as Kirby Smart is in charge. Plus, Michigan has been dominant with Don Brown overseeing the defense, and both Clemson and Ohio State are always hovering around the nation's elite.

Which other programs will join them next year?

The ACC and Big Ten each have another school, while the Mountain West is poised to showcase a pair of top-tier defenses.

The following rankings are based on projected yards per play allowed.