Mario Chalmers Caught Lying in Comments About Origin of LeBron James Dunk Photo

Mario Chalmers Caught Lying in Comments About Origin of LeBron James Dunk PhotoMay 22, 2018
Mario Chalmers, why you lying?
On Monday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN revealed that Dwyane Wade told him the one photo he would ask LeBron James to sign for him was the iconic image of Wade holding out his arms while James was in the process of dunking a basketball during their time together in Miami.
And Chalmers commented on an Instagram comment that he had started that fast break with a steal. Except, well, he didn't. In fact, he wasn't even on the court at the time, as discovered by ESPN producer Ryan Cortes and WSVN's 7SportsXtra:
Ryan Cortes @Ryan_Cortes
I love Mario Chalmers so much. Wasn't even on the court (and the dunk came off a missed shot not a steal): https://t.co/Un2fjlcrrx https://t.co/5i5UIlW0JX
7 Sports Xtra @7SportsXtra
ICYMI: Last night, @sshapiro7 BUSTED @mchalmers15 lying in the comments section of @BleacherReport about the origins of the iconic @DwyaneWade & @KingJames picture. This is the best investigative journalism we've done in...well...EVER. https://t.co/4rHD9HHcqY
Nice try, Mario. But the internet wasn't going to just take your word for it.
