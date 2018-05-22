Mario Chalmers Caught Lying in Comments About Origin of LeBron James Dunk Photo

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

LeBron James #6, Mario Chalmers #15 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat return to the court against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 15, 2014 in San Antonio,Texas. The Spurs defeat the Miami Heat 107-84 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the NBA Finals Championship, June 15, 2014 in San Antonio,Texas. The Spurs won the best of seven series 4-1. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Mario Chalmers, why you lying? 

On Monday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN revealed that Dwyane Wade told him the one photo he would ask LeBron James to sign for him was the iconic image of Wade holding out his arms while James was in the process of dunking a basketball during their time together in Miami.

And Chalmers commented on an Instagram comment that he had started that fast break with a steal. Except, well, he didn't. In fact, he wasn't even on the court at the time, as discovered by ESPN producer Ryan Cortes and WSVN's 7SportsXtra:

Nice try, Mario. But the internet wasn't going to just take your word for it.

