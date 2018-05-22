Mario Chalmers Caught Lying in Comments About Origin of LeBron James Dunk Photo

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Mario Chalmers, why you lying?

On Monday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN revealed that Dwyane Wade told him the one photo he would ask LeBron James to sign for him was the iconic image of Wade holding out his arms while James was in the process of dunking a basketball during their time together in Miami.

And Chalmers commented on an Instagram comment that he had started that fast break with a steal. Except, well, he didn't. In fact, he wasn't even on the court at the time, as discovered by ESPN producer Ryan Cortes and WSVN's 7SportsXtra:

Nice try, Mario. But the internet wasn't going to just take your word for it.