2018 NBA Free Agency: Predicting the Next Wave of Shameless Ring-Chasers

Age (as of Feb. 1, 2019): 33

Career Earnings: $25.9 million

2017-18 Stats: 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 43.6 3PT%

As measured by VORP, win shares or virtually any other catch-all metric you like, Anthony Tolliver just had his best season at age 32. Primarily a wing during the middle portion of his career, Tolliver has played almost exclusively at the 4 over the past half-decade...and it's working for him.

He's a knockdown three-point shooter, though interested teams should price in some regression from last season's career-best conversion rate. Still, a power forward with a career three-point percentage of 37.6 percent has real value—especially one who still impacts the game defensively.

Tolliver ranked eighth in the NBA in charges drawn this year.

In 10 years, the journeyman has logged time with nine teams. Joining a new squad in pursuit of a title won't seem at all strange to a player with Tolliver's travel history.

Reliable outside shooting plays anywhere, and Tolliver makes the most of his limited looks. He hit 44.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last season, a shot type that made up a whopping 76.4 percent of his total attempts. It's like if Channing Frye were a 4 who could actually defend his position.

Plus, there's the leadership angle, which former Detroit Pistons head coach and executive Stan Van Gundy outlined for reporters after Detroit signed Tolliver last summer:

"He's one of the highest-character guys in the NBA and what he will do in terms of leadership I think is important to our team, but it's important that he's a guy who can go out and play. It's tough to be a leader who's not playing and AT still plays at a high level. He models what a pro should be every single day in practice and games and then he'll speak up when appropriate."

Tolliver has just 13 playoff games to his name and has never advanced past the first round. It's time to rectify that.