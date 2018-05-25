England vs. China PR: 2018 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule, Prediction

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

England will be looking to make it three straight victories at the Toulon Tournament and begin the defence of their title against China on Saturday in France.

The Three Lions have showed excellent promise at youth level in recent seasons and were the class of the field a year ago. This time it's the turn of manager Aidy Boothroyd to try to deliver another prize for the England under-21 setup.

Opponents China are one of the outsiders for the trophy and are expected to get off to a winning start as a result.

Here are the key viewing details for Saturday's opener, the upcoming schedule of matches and a preview of the England team ahead of their latest attempt to win this prestigious event.

Schedule (BST)

Saturday, May 26

2 p.m. - England vs China

4:30 p.m. - Qatar vs. Mexico

Sunday, May 27

2 p.m. - France vs. South Korea

4:30 p.m. - Togo vs. Scotland

Monday, May 28

4 p.m. - Turkey vs. Japan

6:30 p.m. - Portugal vs. Canada

England vs. China can be streamed via FreeSports TVPlayer in the United Kingdom.

Three Lions Want Three in a Row

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

A year ago a young side named by then-manager Neil Dewsnip were excellent at the Toulon tournament, with a number of tyros seizing their moment in the spotlight.

The final, in which they eventually triumphed thanks to a penalty shootout win over Ivory Coast, was the only game in Toulon they didn't win outright. Harvey Barnes and George Hirst finished as joint top-scorers, while David Brooks was crowned player of the tournament.

This year the squad contains more recognisable names and a number of players with plenty of Premier League experience. Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, who captained England to victory at the Under-20 World Cup, is one, as is Everton midfielder Tom Davies.

Oliver Kay of The Times praised the temperament of the dynamic midfield duo ahead of the tournament:

Ronaldo Vieira will also be involved again, as he was drafted in as a late replacement. As relayed by the Leeds United Twitter account, it was their man who slotted the winning penalty in the shootout a year ago:

The best-represented team is Chelsea, as they have four players involved. After a difficult season on loan at Swansea City, Tammy Abraham will want to offer a reminder of his potential.

Elsewhere, the other trio of Blues starlets come in defence, with Jake Clarke-Salter, Jay Dasilva and Fikayo Tomori all poised to play a big part in the England effort. In Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, Boothroyd has a potential wild card in this ranks, too.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Although the Toulon Tournament doesn't always attract some of the best rising stars in the world, England are clearly taking it seriously based on the squad selected.

As relayed by Scouted Football, the nation has been revered recently for the work done developing players:

Boothroyd has said that the focus for this team may lie beyond the Toulon event, though, per the Football Association.

"Everything we do is focused on next summer’s Euros and qualification, so we will use our time in France to look at different systems and use players in different positions," he said. "It is also a great chance to replicate a major tournament environment and schedule."

Regardless of the XI England do decide to field, they'll have far too much for China and will be able to get off to a perfect start. China's best performance came in 2007, when they were runners-up to France, although they haven't been able to get out of the group stage since.

Prediction: England 3-0 China