SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Texas A&M pitcher Kaylor Chafin (56) throws a pitch during the first inning of the Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball tournament against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Despite some inclement weather, the SEC tournament got underway Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama, with four games on the schedule.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and schedule going forward.

For the updated tournament bracket and Wednesday schedule be sure to check out SECSports.com

                   

Tuesday Matchups

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky vs. Auburn

Mississippi State vs. LSU

Missouri vs. South Carolina

             

Results

Texas A&M def. Vanderbilt, 3-1

The SEC tournament opened with a rain delay and an upset Tuesday afternoon, as Texas A&M ended Vanderbilt's SEC season with a 3-1 win.

Starting pitcher Kaylor Chafin went six innings for the Aggies, giving up just one run on six hits and five strikeouts. He outlasted Tyler Brown, who gave up two runs on five hits in five innings of work.

After an hour-long rain delay in the top of the second, Vanderbilt struck first in the bottom of that inning as an Austin Martin single knocked in Julian Infante. 

Two runs from the Aggies in the top of the fifth proved to be the difference, however, as a Cole Bedford RBI single and a fielder's choice from Michael Helman pushed the Aggies ahead. Helman's RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the Aggies a bit of a cushion. 

Up next for the Aggies is a matchup against No. 8 Georgia on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

