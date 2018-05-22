Melvin Ingram Absent from Chargers OTAs; HC Anthony Lynn Not Worried

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram was the lone notable absence from organized team activities Tuesday, per Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News.

However, head coach Anthony Lynn doesn't seem to be concerned about starting practices without the Pro Bowler.

"Believe me I know he’s getting ready," Lynn said, per Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register. "Wherever he’s at, I know he’s getting ready because that’s his makeup. Yeah, I’d like for him to be here with his teammates, but these are voluntary, man."

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley also remained upbeat about the situation despite some disappointment.

"Obviously, as a coach, you want everybody here," Bradley said, per Wang. "But I've talked to Melvin about that. There's a great deal of trust with him too."

Unlike other holdouts around the league, Ingram's absence likely has little to do with money. The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $66 million deal before last season, and his 2018 salary is fully guaranteed.

He responded with the best performance of his six-year career, totaling 10.5 sacks with two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. This was enough to earn his first Pro Bowl selection along with fellow pass-rusher Joey Bosa.

However, it appears he will get a late start to the 2018 season after missing the voluntary workouts.

In the meantime, Chris Landrum could get some extra reps after missing all last season with a shoulder injury. Rookie second-round pick Uchenna Nwosu should also take advantage of the opportunity for playing time.