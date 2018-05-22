Gerald McCoy Says Rookie Vita Vea Has to Tell Kids He's Moana Character Maui

Gerald McCoy Says Rookie Vita Vea Has to Tell Kids He's Moana Character MauiMay 22, 2018
It hasn't taken long for Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Vita Vea to be tasked with some rookie duties.
After being taken with the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft, Vea is slowly getting acclimated to life as a pro—and as a Buc. Fortunately, he has Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to learn from.
Or answer to.
Per Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema, McCoy has given his 6'4", 347-pound rookie teammate a rather unusual obligation to fulfill:
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre
#Bucs DT Gerald McCoy said the only rookie duty he has for Vita Vea is that when Vea introduces himself to McCoy’s kids he has to introduce himself as Maui from Moana.
PewterReport @PewterReport
McCoy: “My kids think Maui plays for the #Bucs (talking about rookie Vita Vea).” https://t.co/PbbN4aAIah
Here's a side-by-side look for those unfamiliar with the reference:
Welcome to the NFL, Maui Vita.
