Gerald McCoy Says Rookie Vita Vea Has to Tell Kids He's Moana Character Maui

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

It hasn't taken long for Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Vita Vea to be tasked with some rookie duties.

After being taken with the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft, Vea is slowly getting acclimated to life as a pro—and as a Buc. Fortunately, he has Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to learn from.

Or answer to.

Per Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema, McCoy has given his 6'4", 347-pound rookie teammate a rather unusual obligation to fulfill:

Here's a side-by-side look for those unfamiliar with the reference:

Welcome to the NFL, Maui Vita.