Andre Iguodala Upgraded to Questionable with Knee Injury for Game 4 vs. Rockets

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J.Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Slater added that X-rays revealed no structural damage to his injured left knee.

On Monday, Iguodala was listed as doubtful for Game 4 after banging knees with Rockets guard James Harden in Game 3.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bell Receives Votes for All-Rookie Team

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Bell Receives Votes for All-Rookie Team

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks' Sterling Brown Plans to Sue Milwaukee PD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks' Sterling Brown Plans to Sue Milwaukee PD

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Reveals the Biggest Obstacle to Owning an NBA Team

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD Reveals the Biggest Obstacle to Owning an NBA Team

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area