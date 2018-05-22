Andre Iguodala Upgraded to Questionable with Knee Injury for Game 4 vs. Rockets

David J.Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Slater added that X-rays revealed no structural damage to his injured left knee.

On Monday, Iguodala was listed as doubtful for Game 4 after banging knees with Rockets guard James Harden in Game 3.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.