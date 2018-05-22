Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum Headline NBA All-Rookie 1st Team

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA announced the members of the 2017-18 All-Rookie teams Tuesday, and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz were named unanimous selections.

Simmons and Mitchell received the maximum 100 first-team votes, while the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum received 99. Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen rounded out the first-team selections.

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson make up the All-Rookie second team.

