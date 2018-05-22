Sterling Brown to Sue Milwaukee PD for Stun Gun Use After Arrest Video Emerges

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown will sue the Milwaukee Police Department after being tased and arrested over a parking violation in January.

Gina Barton and Ashley Luthern of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the body camera footage will be released to the public Wednesday.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters Monday that he has "concerns" after watching the video.

"I'm going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video," Barrett said.

Brown will be filing a civil rights lawsuit, claiming the officers used undue force.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.