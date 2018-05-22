Former Top Prospect Jon Singleton Released by Astros During Drug Suspension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 15: Jon Singleton #21 of the Houston Astros checks his bat prior to the spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 15, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros defeated the Nationals 8-2. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Houston Astros released Jon Singleton amid his 100-game suspension for violating the MLB's substance-abuse policy a third time, according to ESPN.com.

Singleton, 26, was considered Houston's top prospect in 2011 by Baseball America. But he failed drug tests in both June and December 2012 before failing a third test this past January. He hasn't played in the Major Leagues since 2015.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

