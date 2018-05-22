Former Top Prospect Jon Singleton Released by Astros During Drug Suspension

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Houston Astros released Jon Singleton amid his 100-game suspension for violating the MLB's substance-abuse policy a third time, according to ESPN.com.

Singleton, 26, was considered Houston's top prospect in 2011 by Baseball America. But he failed drug tests in both June and December 2012 before failing a third test this past January. He hasn't played in the Major Leagues since 2015.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

