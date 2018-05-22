Ex-Texans Cheerleader Sues Team; Allegations Involve Pay, Body-Shaming, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall/Associated Press

A former Houston Texans cheerleader is suing both the team and the manager of the cheerleading squad, citing a failure "to provide minimum wage and overtime pay and accusing the cheer squad director of body-shaming tactics and failing to act on complaints that cheerleaders were physically assaulted by fans," according to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle

Per that report, the former cheerleader—identified only as P.G.G.—is seeking to make the lawsuit a class-action suit that would include any Texans cheerleader over the past three years who experienced any similar alleged mistreatment by the team and the cheer director, Altovise Gary.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

