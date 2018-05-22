Ex-Texans Cheerleader Sues Team; Allegations Involve Pay, Body-Shaming, More

Mike Marshall/Associated Press

A former Houston Texans cheerleader is suing both the team and the manager of the cheerleading squad, citing a failure "to provide minimum wage and overtime pay and accusing the cheer squad director of body-shaming tactics and failing to act on complaints that cheerleaders were physically assaulted by fans," according to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle.

Per that report, the former cheerleader—identified only as P.G.G.—is seeking to make the lawsuit a class-action suit that would include any Texans cheerleader over the past three years who experienced any similar alleged mistreatment by the team and the cheer director, Altovise Gary.

