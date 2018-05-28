Complete Guide to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final

2 of 7

1. Golden Knights reach Stanley Cup Final in inaugural season

The rise of the Golden Knights is not just the biggest storyline of the playoffs but also of the 2017-18 season. A team that didn't exist a year ago, with a roster consisting largely of castoffs from other clubs, bonded quickly en route to winning the Pacific Division and Western Conference.

Along the way, Vegas set records for most regular-season wins (51) and points (109) by a team in its first season. Entering the Cup Final, they've lost just three of their 15 playoff contests. Led by veterans such as Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Marchessault and James Neal, the Golden Knights have defied all expectations. All that's left to cap this dream season is a Stanley Cup championship.

2. Capitals destroy postseason demons

Despite winning three Presidents' Trophies—awarded to the top regular-season club—since 2009-10, the Capitals failed to get beyond the second round until this year. With expectations somewhat lowered, Washington displayed tremendous character by overcoming a 2-0 series deficit against Columbus and a 3-2 deficit against Tampa Bay to reach the Cup Final.

It's been a long road for the Capitals, especially for core players such as Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. As the roster's longest-tenured members, they've dealt with plenty of postseason heartbreak and detractors over the last decade. They're now four victories away from silencing their critics forever.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin front-runners for Conn Smythe Trophy

Through three rounds, Fleury has 12 wins and only three losses. His 1.68 goals-against average, .947 save percentage and four shutouts top all starters who've played more than four games. Those stats exceed his previous career-best numbers (1.97 GAA, .933 SP, three SO), all of which came for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2008 playoffs.

Ovechkin is the longtime face of the Capitals and their heart and soul. He enters the Cup Final second in goals (12) and points (22) in the postseason. The Washington captain has also stepped up his all-around play, becoming a physical presence and leading by word and deed.

Other storylines worth watching

There's a connection between the two teams. Before becoming Vegas' general manager, George McPhee was Washington's GM for 17 seasons. Nate Schmidt, one of the Golden Knights' top four defensemen, was left exposed by the Capitals in last year's expansion draft. They could relish the opportunity to square off against their former club.

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz's contract expires at the end of the season, and there's been no indication he'll be re-signed. This is the first time in Trotz's long NHL career he's reached the Stanley Cup Final, but it could also be his last series behind the Capitals bench.