Arthur Blank on Julio Jones' Desire for New Falcons Contract: 'It Will Be Fine'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Matt Ryan already got a new contract this offseason, and Julio Jones could be the next Atlanta Falcon to get paid.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed the wideout's situation, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure: "It will be fine. It’s just a process we have to go through."

The star receiver did not report for the first day of organized team activities.

Jones signed a five-year, $71.25 million extension back in August 2015, a deal that has since been topped by several other wideouts. Now, less than three years later, he wants a new contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook).

In April, Jones deleted all of his Falcons-related posts from his Instagram account, which was reportedly so he could have a "fresh start" on social media. That purge didn't seem to bother the team.

"Julio and the organization are doing very well," Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff said at the time, via McClure. "I'm not concerned one bit about any of the social media. I think we're in a great spot. He had very good discussions with [coach] Dan [Quinn]. And we're in a great spot.'"

Since Atlanta traded up to get him with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Jones has lived up to the hype. He has five Pro Bowl selections in six seasons, missing out when he was limited to just five games in 2013.

The 6'3", 220-pound receiver has four straight 1,400-yard seasons and has 43 touchdowns in his career. Last season, he hauled in 88 catches for 1,444 yards and three scores. He has played a big role in getting the Falcons to the postseason in back-to-back seasons, including the Super Bowl in 2017, and helped Matt Ryan win the NFL MVP award two seasons ago.

Jones is currently under contract through the 2020 season, but with the way he is playing, he doesn't feel like seven other wideouts should be making more than him. As it stands, Blank—like Dimitroff—doesn't appear to be too concerned about the situation.