Neil Olshey: Blazers Discussed 'Big Trade' Involving Multiple Picks Last Summer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - JULY 8: Festus Ezeli #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers is introduced to the media by team General Manager Neil Olshey July 8, 2016 at the Trail Blazer Practice Facility in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said Monday the organization was involved in high-profile trade talks last summer that would have included multiple NBA draft picks.

Olshey talked about the possible deal and the drawbacks of making commitments to draft prospects on the Dwight and Aaron Podcast (via Ryne Nelson of Slam Online).

"And as it turned out, we were involved in potentially a big trade that would have conveyed multiple draft picks to the other team," he said. "And we wouldn't have been able to pursue that opportunity if we had given our word to a player, his family and an agent."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

