Neil Olshey: Blazers Discussed 'Big Trade' Involving Multiple Picks Last Summer

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said Monday the organization was involved in high-profile trade talks last summer that would have included multiple NBA draft picks.

Olshey talked about the possible deal and the drawbacks of making commitments to draft prospects on the Dwight and Aaron Podcast (via Ryne Nelson of Slam Online).

"And as it turned out, we were involved in potentially a big trade that would have conveyed multiple draft picks to the other team," he said. "And we wouldn't have been able to pursue that opportunity if we had given our word to a player, his family and an agent."

