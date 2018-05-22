Liverpool, Roma Charged by UEFA for Champions League Crowd Issues

Liverpool, Roma Charged by UEFA for Champions League Crowd IssuesMay 22, 2018
Liverpool and Roma have been charged by UEFA for crowd disturbances ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.
The Reds' charge relates to supporters who set off fireworks and threw objects, while Roma's is for crowd disturbances, per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo:
James Pearce @JamesPearceEcho
UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against #LFC and Roma related to CL semi-final first leg at Anfield. Liverpool charged with setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances. Roma charged with crowd disturbances. Will be dealt with on May 31.
