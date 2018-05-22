Liverpool, Roma Charged by UEFA for Champions League Crowd Issues

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IMay 22, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Fans of Liverpool hold up a banner during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and A.S. Roma at Anfield on April 24, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and Roma have been charged by UEFA for crowd disturbances ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

The Reds' charge relates to supporters who set off fireworks and threw objects, while Roma's is for crowd disturbances, per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

