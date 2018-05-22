FIFA Says There's 'Insufficient Evidence' of Doping Among Russia's Players

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

FIFA has concluded there is "insufficient evidence" Russian footballers set to represent the host nation at this summer's World Cup engaged in and benefited from doping.

World football's governing body released a statement on Tuesday, per BBC Sport: "Investigations concerning all Russian players named for the provisional squad of the FIFA World Cup in Russia have been completed, with the result that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation."

