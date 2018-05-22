FIFA Says There's 'Insufficient Evidence' of Doping Among Russia's Players

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

TOPSHOT - Workers fix a giant screen featuring the Russian FIFA World Cup logo, mounted outside Rostov Arena in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on May 12, 2018. - The stadium will host five football matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

FIFA has concluded there is "insufficient evidence" Russian footballers set to represent the host nation at this summer's World Cup engaged in and benefited from doping.

World football's governing body released a statement on Tuesday, per BBC Sport: "Investigations concerning all Russian players named for the provisional squad of the FIFA World Cup in Russia have been completed, with the result that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation."

                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ronaldo: Madrid Are Better Than Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo: Madrid Are Better Than Liverpool

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Made to Break Final Superstition

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Made to Break Final Superstition

    Bea DDQ
    via AS.com

    Liverpool and Roma Charged for Crowd Trouble

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool and Roma Charged for Crowd Trouble

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Real Don't Fear Liverpool at All 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Real Don't Fear Liverpool at All 👀

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report